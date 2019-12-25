Two people lost their lives in a Wednesday morning accident along the Southern Bypass in Lang’ata.

The two died on the spot after a car they were driving ran into a tanker that had stalled on the bypass.

According to Citizen Digital, eye witnesses who spoke to them on the incident said that those aboard the car could have been drunk, at the time of the accident.

Lang’ata sub-county Commander Gregory Mutiso who confirmed the incident said the driver of the saloon car could have been driving at an alarming speed when they hit the stationery tanker from behind.

The bodies of the deceased were taken to City mortuary.

The incident comes even as police and the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) continue to caution motorist against over speeding and reckless driving, this festive season.

Mombasa road accident

Elsewhere, several vehicles were involved in an early morning accident at Syokimau along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway causing a traffic snarl up.

No casualties were reported.