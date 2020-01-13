Pastor Godfrey Migwi has hit out at President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga over the Building Bridges initiative and their infamous handshake.

The vocal bishop claimed that the two were pursuing their own selfish needs and not the democracy that founded Kenya.

According to bishop Migwi, the spirits of Mzee Jomo Kenyatta and Kenya's first Vice President Oginga Odinga were out to rule the country through the BBI.

"... they’re ruling us from the grave using their sons and they want to continue to rule us through handshake and BBI," he stated.

Pastor Godfrey Migwi

Clergy's take

The clergyman said that Kenyans would support the BB report as it is and not the second phase which is allegedly being cooked behind closed doors.

"Kenyans agreed with it fully but let me assure you the second phase or maybe the third phase of BBI which is being manufactured behind doors to favour Uhuru and Raila," Migwi claimed.

"... these dead spirits want their sons to remain in power. Kenyans we must wake up from slumberland and stop this two sons and their fathers spirits to continue manipulating us," he added.

DP against BBI

DP William Ruto calls out ODM over BBI agenda

He joined other leaders in the country who have spoken against the suggested BBI Referendum which some ODM leaders want to be held in June.

Deputy President William Ruto faulted the ODM party accusing it of “hijacking the BBI to craft its 2022 political line up”.

He said the implementation process of the 156-page document had been marred by, “pretence and associated squander of public resources.”