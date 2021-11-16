RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

2 explosions rock Ugandan capital, Kampala

Cyprian Kimutai

One explosion near Parliament, the other near Central Police Station.

Twin bomb explosions at Jubilee Insurance house and Central Police Station in Kampala, Uganda.
Twin bomb explosions at Jubilee Insurance house and Central Police Station in Kampala, Uganda.

Ugandan police are on high alert after two loud explosions were reported in the Ugandan capital, Kampala, early on Tuesday.

Photos and videos circulating on social media indicate that one blast occurred near Jubilee Insurance along Parliamentary Avenue. Another explosion was reported at Kooki towers, opposite Central Police Station.

The eyewitness showed a plume of white smoke rising from the blast scene near the police station.

Earlier, some bystanders complained about the delayed response by the police who are yet to make any formal statement. First responders included Red Cross personnel who were using fire extinguishers to curb the fire on Parliamentary avenue.

More to follow

