Two people died on the spot in a grisly road accident along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

The saturday night accident which occur ed when a speeding truck rammed into a bodaboda rider and his passenger, killing them on the spot.

Reports indicate that both the truck and the bodaboda rider were heading to Nakuru from Eldoret when the crash happened near Sachangwan.

Molo Division Traffic Officer James Gatara confirmed the incident, adding that the bodaboda rider was carrying two passengers at the time of the accident.

He added that one of the passengers sustained serious injuries and was rushed to hospital.

“The truck hit the boda boda and his passengers from the rear side after its brakes failed,’’ said Mr Gatara.

Both the truck and the extensively damaged motorcycle were towed to Molo Police Station while the injured passenger was taken to St Joseph Hospital for treatment.

The bodies of the deceased who are yet to be identified were taken to the hospital’s mortuary.