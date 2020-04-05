Two people died on the spot in a tragic road accident on Sunday morning along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

Reports indicate that the accident which occurred at 10am involved two trucks heading in opposite directions which collided head-on at Kwa King'ee area between Salama and Sultan Hamud.

Th two who perished on the spot were in the truck that was heading to Mombasa.

The drivers of the two trucks survived the accident but were left with serious injuries.

Emergency rescue team that arrived at the scene shortly after the accident rushed the casualties to Machakos Level 5 Hospital.

A witness who arrived at the scene shortly after the crash lamented that it took too long for the police to remove the injured from the wreckage, adding that perhaps prompt action could have saved a life.

"It's hours and police are only making phone calls. I have not seen any intervention to save lives here," lamented Joshua Muli told the press.

Residents who spoke to the press termed the area as a black spot, claiming that several accidents have occured in the area in the past.