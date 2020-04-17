High Court Justice Weldon Korir on Thursday issued a ruing on a suit filed by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) challenging the constitutionality of the dusk-to-dawn curfew.

LSK had also accused the police of using excessive force to enforce the curfew.

The High Court judge declined to issue any orders against the curfew, stating that it is "time to stand together".

Justice Weldon Korir who will replace judge Chacha Mwita at the helm of the Constitutional and Human Rights Division at the Milimani Law Courts

"This is a time to stand together and face a common enemy in the fight for our survival. Each one of us should be engaged in the fight," he stated.

He added that the curfew was imposed as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Also Read: Uhuru apologizes to Kenyans over police brutality witnessed on first day of COVID-19

LSK, IPOA to be listed as essential services

He, however, ruled to include both the LSK and the Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) under essential services exempted from curfew.

Justice Korir noted that the use of force by the police during curfew hours is unconstitutional.

In an earlier ruling, the judge had given Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai 48 hours to publish a list of guidelines for police conduct during curfew hours in the local dailies.