Two top officials of the Nairobi County administration broke the mandatory 14-day self-quarantine rule to attend a meeting at State House.

The two - deputy governor nominee Anne Mwenda and Environment CEC Larry Wambua -recently travelled to Dubai and returned on March 17. Some of Kenya's confirmed Coronavirus infections involve people who arrived in the country through Dubai.

"If the two test positive then it will be chaos as we have been having daily meetings with the NMS team at Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC) and Harambee House handing over reports and budgets," one official at City Hall told reporters.

Disaster Management & Coordination Chief Officer, acting Water Chief Officer and deputy governor nominee Anne Mwenda. 2 Nairobi county bosses break 14-day self-quarantine to attend State House meeting

Meeting with Governor Sonko

Both Ms Mwenda and Mr Wambua met with Governor Mike Sonko at his Upper Hill offices a few hours before meeting with Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua at State House on Sunday.

The two officials have since claimed that they do not have any symptoms of the Covid-19 disease adding that they have been taken through thorough tests.

"I was tested in Dubai and when I arrived I went on self-quarantine until we were told we were urgently needed at State House. We did social distancing before and during the meeting before coming back to the house where I have not left again. I am doing a repeat test today. I have not displayed any sign. So far so good I have not seen anything bad," Ms Mwenda conveyed.

The Environment CEC stated: "What they do in Dubai they do body searches with scanners and if you display symptoms associated with coronavirus then you are pulled aside and isolated. We went through all that. We were very careful there and concentrated only where the conference was."