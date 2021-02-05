The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has confirmed the conviction of two former Nursing Council of Kenya officials in corruption-related cases.

Former Registrar and CEO Elizabeth Oywer and former Finance Manager Duncan Muisyo were found guilty of various corruption offences including conspiracy to commit corruption, abuse of office and fraudulent acquisition of public property.

"EACC investigated the embezzlement of funds through a secret bank account. The accused persons were sentenced as follows: 1. Elizabeth Oywer - former Registrar/CEO - Fined Ksh 6,930,000 in default imprisonment for 7 years 2. Duncan Muisyo- former Finance Manager - Fined Ksh 11,530,000 in default imprisonment for 7 years," a brief from EACC read in part.

The EACC further lauded the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) for investigations.