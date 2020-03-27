Health CS Mutahi Kagwe on Friday revealed that two of the 31 confirmed Coronavirus patients are on life support.

CS Kagwe confirmed that the two patients are critical condition were both male with one being a foreigner.

"I'd also like to inform you that there are two more patients among the 31 who tested positive for the Coronavirus currently admitted in the intensive care unit at Aga Khan Hospital. The two are both male, one a French national and the other a Kenyan citizen," the CS stated adding that they are being monitored closely and "behaving well".

2 of the 31 confirmed Coronavirus patients in Kenya are in ICU - Health CS Mutahi Kagwe

Kenya coronavirus cases in numbers

CS Kagwe broke down Coronavirus cases in numbers as follows:-

Total number of people who have tested positive for the virus stands at 31. The number includes the dead and the recovered individuals. 1 person has succumbed to the virus in Kenya while 1 person also recovered from the infection. CS Kagwe noted that a female South African national who was in quarantine in Nakuru County died under circumstances unrelated to Covid-19. The female patient who was first to test positive for the virus in Kenya is still in isolation at Mbagathi Hospital. One must test negative in two subsequent tests conducted seven days apart for them to be certified as recovered. The 1 patient who recovered was case number two. 156 samples had been tested in the last 24 hours and all were negative. To date 752 suspected cases have been tested by laboratories in Kenya. There are 5 counties holding confirmed cases - Nairobi, Mombasa, Kilifi, Kwale and Kajiado The highest number of positive cases are in Nairobi (21), followed by Kilifi (6), Mombasa (2) and Kajiado and Kwale counties each with 1 patient. Of the 31 patients, there are 19 male patients and 12 female. 1067 close contacts traced by the government, out of this number 136 have been discharged, 931 being monitored by government teams. 5 individuals admitted at Mbagathi Hospital waiting for results.

The CS concluded his presser by stating that there will be mass testing of travellers who have been placed in mandatory quarantine since Sunday March 22, 2020. They are estimated to be over 2,000 individuals.