The Rwandese government under President Paul Kagame is not taking anything chance while dealing with the coronavirus menace.

This became apparent on Wednesday after local police shot and killed two people who defied lockdown orders imposed by the government to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Rwanda National Police spokesman John Bosco Kabera told Bloomberg that the two men in their twenties defied a police order and attempted to engage in a "tussle".

President Kagame on March 22 issued a two-weeks lockdown, restricting travel between towns and cities and asking people to stay indoors.

The country has 40 confirmed of the disease - the highest in East Africa where Kenya comes in second with 28 recorded cases. Uganda has 14 while Tanzania has 12 cases.

Rwanda also has a robust testing system that has seen three travellers from Kenya among its confirmed coronavirus cases.

Kenya has followed in Rwanda's footsteps with a 7pm to 5am curfew being announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta - effective Friday March 27th.