Top KCSE student: I studied in the toilet and slept for 30mins daily

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Wasonga revealed that he studied in the toilets at night to avoid waking the family which lives in Kibera.

“I was trying to cover the topic during the night, but my mum was complaining that she was unable to sleep because the light was on, so I went to study in the toilet, when she found me, she did not say anything, she went back to bed and I closed the book since I had finished,” Wasonga explained.

His night vigils went on for as far as he was studying at home to make up for lost time caused by the pandemic.

Pulse Live Kenya

Wasonga also defied regular sleep patterns by resting for only 30 minutes daily, and even when on the bed, he would study while standing to prevent sleeping.

“On most days, I would study until around 1am, then go to my bed and study while standing until around 3.30am, sleep for thirty minutes before waking up for the morning preps,” he added.

With all that effort, Wasonga said that his teachers expected his stellar performance and among the best performers in the country.

The top candidate stated that the pressure from teachers to perform made him use the unusual tactics.