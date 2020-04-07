Authorities have given 21 individuals 12 hours to surrender themselves to a government quarantine facility.
The 21 were fellow passengers with a confirmed Coronavirus patient in Lanet, Nakuru County on board a Dreamliner bus which traveled from Mombasa to Nakuru County.
Rift Valley Regional Commander George Natembeya gave the directive on Tuesday, a few days after soldiers were placed in quarantined at Lanet Barracks.
The confirmed patient is reported to be a 20-year-old female who traveled from Mombasa and visited her sister's family which resides at the Lanet Barracks.
Soldiers under quarantine
The military base was allegedly put on a 14-day lockdown as soon as the woman was confirmed positive for the infection.
Journalists who covered the report have since been summoned by Nakuru DCI headquarters.
The number of Covid-19 patients in Kenya stands at 158 with six casualties.
