Kenya's total Covid-19 case load stands at 97,954 after 221 new cases were reported on Friday.

The new cases were detected after testing 6,190 samples over the last 24 hours.

Kenya's cumulative tests now stand at 1,081,863.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe confirmed that there are 627 currently admitted in various health facilities with 2,191 under the Home Based Care program.

Further, there are 32 patients in ICU; 19 on ventilatory support, 12 on supplemental oxygen and one in observation.

Deaths and Recoveries

There was a single fatality reported on Friday binging Kenya's Covid-19 death toll to 1,703.

Three hundred and sixty-five patients were also discharged; 354 from the HBC program and 11 from various hospitals. Total recoveries now stand at 80,671.