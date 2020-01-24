A man collapsed and died after queuing at a public hospital for three hours.

Reports indicate that the 23-year-old man was seeking treatment at the Kisumu County Hospital before he passed on.

Edwin Odhiambo was kept waiting by nurses who demanded his blood samples be taken before they could attend to him, according to his family.

“The nurses demanded that they must draw his blood before administering any other treatment," a family member said.

Kisumu County Referral hospital

Hospital's response

The bodaboda rider was first taken by the family to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital where he was referred to Avenue Hospital for tests.

His brother Charles Michura said Odhiambo had been tested twice but had not put on any medication adding that the 23-year old's condition had deteriorated.

The hospital's Health Administrative Officer Dr Francis Ayugi denied the patient died due to doctors' negligence saying tests were underway when Odhiambo died.

"A patient was brought in critical condition and died at the outpatient room while being resuscitated," Dr Ayugi said.