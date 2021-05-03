RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

25 arrested for violating Covid-19 regulations in Kuria West

25 people have been arrested for contravening COVID-19 rules in Kuria West sub county.

17 of the 25 were arrested Sunday evening for not wearing masks in public while the other 8 were arrested for being out past the government sanctioned curfew, Saturday night.

Kuria West Police Commander, Cleti Kimaiyo said those without masks were arrested during a crackdown on the Migori-Isebania road and also at Taragwiti market.

The 25 will be charged at Kehancha Law Courts Monday, 3rd May.

