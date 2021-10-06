25 dead as 130 test positive for Covid-19

From the cases, 127 are Kenyans while 3 are foreigners; 74 are males while 56 are females, the youngest being a one-year-old child while the oldest is 99 years.

The new cases are distributed as follows; Nairobi leads with 33 cases, Kericho 13, Meru 12, Nakuru 9, Kisii 7, Garissa 6, Kakamega 6, Kiambu 5, Turkana 4, Isiolo 3, Kirinyaga 3, Makueni 3, Migori 3, Kisumu 3, Bungoma 2, Laikipia 2, Machakos 2, Mombasa 2, Murang’a 2, Uasin Gishu 1, Kitui 1, Kwale 1, Nyandarua 1, Marsabit 1, Bomet 1, Elgeyo Marakwet 1, Kajiado 1, Embu 1 and Wajir 1.

Sadly, 25 patients have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the months of May, June, July, August, September and October 2021.

“This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 5,175. Our sincere condolences to the family and friends of those who have lost their loved ones” said the ministry in a statement.

At the same time, 222 patients have recovered with 169 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 53 are from various health facilities countrywide, pushing the number of total recoveries to 243,286 of whom 196,688 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 46,598 are from various health facilities countrywide.

A total of 865 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 1,906 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 56 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 36 of whom are on ventilatory support and 20 on supplemental oxygen. No patient is under observation.

Another 297 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 284 of them in general wards and 13 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

VACCINATION

As of October 5th, 2021, a total of 3,990,500 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 3,022,947 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated stood at 967,553.