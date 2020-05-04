25 new cases of cornavirus cases were confirmed by Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi.

Speaking during a presser on Monday, the CAS also confirmed that 1012 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours.

According to the Health CAS the number of recoveries has increased to 173 after 6 people were discharged.

Nairobi and Mombasa counties remain the most impacted by the novel coronavirus.

Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi

Mass testing

On Friday, President Uhuru Kenyatta said that all funding into combating covid-19 will be properly accounted for.

He addressed concerns after reports about financial mismanagement with the virus funds.

Mass testing also kicked off in Kawangware at Dagoretti Muslim primary school with residents being urged to participate.

The Ministry of Health said mass testing for COVID-19 would help in controlling the spread of the virus.