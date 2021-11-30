RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

26-yr-old billionaire commits suicide in Kenya after media pressure

The late was only 26 years old.

Jake Millar, founder of startup businesses Unfiltered and Oompher has died in Kenya, eight months after the 26-year-old moved from New Zealand.

Millar travelled to Kenya at the beginning of this year seeking 'enlightenment' and refuge from the intense media scrutiny in New Zealand.

In March, the former Forbes 30 under 30 lister and teenage millionaire had sold his business-education start-up Unfiltered, a move which displeased his investors and earned him a lot of criticism from New Zealand media.

Founded in 2015, at its height, Unfiltered was worth Sh1 billion ($11.47 million), however reports indicate he was forced to sell his business to consultancy group Crimson Education for a figure closer to Sh9 million ($84,000).

He famously turned down a full Sh4.5million ($40,000) scholarship to University so he could pursue it. Unfiltered received investments and support from high-profile businesspeople and other community leaders.

Oompher on the other hand was an online showcase of motivational videos featuring advice from prominent New Zealanders, it was setup while Millar was still at Christchurch Boys’ High School, and later sold to the Ministry of Education.

His friend Sir Ray Avery said in a social media post after his death that Millar's crime was being 'a charismatic tall poppy' because "NZ does not tolerate tall poppies".

A tall poppy is a person who is conspicuously successful and whose success frequently attracts envious hostility.

"Left alone with just the 'trial by media 'comments recirculating in his head Jake took the final step to make the pain go away."

The entrepreneur, widely known for his designer clothes, Rolex watches, collection of fine art and love of Gucci and Louis Vuitton loafers, relocated to Nairobi for a "clear horizon" and to "try something new".

However, Millar also admitted he arrived in the East African nation with "no business idea, no capital and quite frankly, no clue."

