The Ministry of Health has announced 271 new cases of covid-19, bringing the total number of infections to 30, 120.

The new cases are from 3,746 samples tested in the last 24 hrs. From the new cases, 268 were Kenyans and 3 are foreigners.

The cases are distributed in the counties as follows; Nairobi 126, Busia 14, Kirinyaga 13, Machakos 12, Narok 12, Kiambu 11, Kajiado 10, Kitui 10, Nakuru 10, Kisumu 8, Samburu 8, Garissa 8, Mombasa 6, Nyeri 4, TransNzoia 4, Taita Taveta 3, Lamu 3, Kakamega 2, Kisii 2, Bungoma 1, Kilifi 1, Makueni 1, Murang’a 1, and Siaya 1.

In Nairobi, the new cases are in Westlands 16, Kamukunji 14, Ruaraka 11, Kasarani, Lang’ata and Roysambu have 9 cases each, while in Embakasi West and Starehe have 7 cases each, Dagoretti South, Embakasi East and Makadara have 6 cases each. Dagoretti North, Embakasi South and Kibra have 5 cases each. Embakasi Central and Embakasi North have 4 cases each and Mathare 3. In Busia, the 14 cases are in Matayos 11, and Teso

686 patients recovered from the disease bringing the total number of recoveries to 16,656.

2 more patients to Covid-19, bringing our fatalities to 474.