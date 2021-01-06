Two hundred and seventy-one more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Kenya.

The new cases were announced by Health CS Mutahi Kagwe in a press release on Wednesday.

The 271 new confirmed cases were detected after testing 5,830 samples over the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 588 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide and 2,708 on Home Based Isolation and Care.

Twenty-seven patients are on ventilatory support, nine on supplemental oxygen and two on observation.

Deaths and Recoveries

CS Kagwe announced that 609 patients had been discharged; 502 from the HBC program and 107 from various hospitals bringing total recoveries to 79,966.

Four patients, however, succumbed to the disease bringing the total number of fatalities to 1,694.

In an unrelated press briefing, Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi disclosed that teachers, health workers, police and the elderly will be among first beneficiaries of Covid-19 vaccines.

She added that the vaccines are expected in the country by end of February.