Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi has announced 278 new coronavirus cases.

This is out of a sample 4,074 tests. The number of Covid-19 cases now stand at 5,811 in Kenya.

276 of the new cases are Kenyans while the other two are foreign nationals.

31 patients have also been discharged, increasing the number of recoveries to 1,936.

Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi

Cases per County

The number of deaths has also increased to 141 after 4 patients succumbed to Covid-19.

The youngest is a 1-year-old infant, while the oldest is 84 years of age.

Nairobi is leading with 171 cases, followed by Mombasa with 37, Nakuru (17), Kiambu (12), Busia (10), Uasin Gishu (9), Kajiado (4) and Migori (3).

Kericho has 2 cases, Machakos (2), Nandi (2), Trans Nzoia (2), Siaya (1), Taita Taveta (1), Kwale (1), Kisumu (1), Makueni (1), Meru (1), and Vihiga (1).