The Ministry of Health on Friday confirmed that 28 Covid-19 patients had succumbed to the infection over the last 24 hours.

During a presser from Afya House, Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi noted that it was the highest number of fatalities recorded in any one day since the pandemic hit the country.

With the new fatalities, Kenya's death toll has risen to 1,982.

CAS Mwangangi also announced that 1,354 more people had tested positive for the disease out of a sample pool of 7,732 samples raising caseload in the country to 118,889.

A total of 830 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 2,332 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

185 more patients have recovered; 136 from the Home Based and Isolation Care while 49 are from different health facilities, raising the total recoveries to 89,388.