A 28-year-old Kenyan doctor has become the latest health worker to succumb to the Covid-19 disease.

A statement from the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) confirmed that Dr Stephen Mogusu succumbed to complications brought about by the infection.

"Devastating to announce the demise of 28-year-old Dr. Stephen Mogusu who has succumbed to COVID-19 complications, At the time of his death he had not received his salary for 5 months,had no insurance and his young family left with no compensation. Too steep a price for patriotism.

"KMPDU mourns with the family and friends. May his soul rest in eternal peace," the statement read.

Dr Mogusu becomes the 13th doctor to succumb to the illness.

He had been admitted in the ICU at Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital due to Covid-19.