Three suspects have been arrested in connection to child trafficking in Kenya, Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai announced on Wednesday.

According to IG Mutyambai, the three suspects were collected from a public hospital in Nairobi.

"As the investigations continue there is a high possibility that more persons will be arrested.

"To address the challenge countrywide, the IG has directed all county police commanders to closely work with the local children's officers and other local security agencies to immediately undertake investigations and operations on matters touching on child trafficking within their areas of jurisdiction, especially in local public and private hospitals and children's homes," IG Mutyambai ordered.

The IG further urged members of the public to volunteer any information on child trafficking in their areas of residence to assist with the investigations.

BBC exposé

A BBC undercover investigation released this week uncovered that children are being sold off for Sh50,000 and Sh80,000.

"There are no reliable statistics on child trafficking in Kenya — no government reports, no comprehensive national surveys. The agencies responsible for finding missing children and tracking the black market are under-resourced and under-staffed," the BBC report observed.

Missing Child Kenya founder Maryana Munyendo added: "This is a very big issue in Kenya but it is under-reported. At Missing Child Kenya we have barely scratched the surface. The issue has not been prioritized in action response plans for social welfare."