Three people are in police custody following the death of a young woman whose body was found at a Kilimani apartment.

Sheila Njeri Murage’s body was discovered by workers and reports indicate that blood was oozing from her nose, and she had some back injuries.

According to the Daily Nation, Ms Njeri was found holding a partially smoked marijuana stick.

Neighbours said they did not hear anything at the apartments which are guarded by G4S guards.

Santonia Court in Kilimani, Nairobi where deceased body was discovered

In custody

The deceased was reportedly at the party alongside three other people among them, Claire Chepkoech who is a tenant at the apartment.

Others in attendance were Christine Awuor Aluoch and Shem Lwanga Mang’ula but the trio is reported to have given varying accounts on what happened on the fateful night.

While presenting them in court on Monday, the DCI said the three are suspected to have jointly killed Njeri.