Three bodies have been retrieved in Masinga dam after after a three-day search by police, divers and residents.

The bodies were traced and removed on Sunday Morning after the traders drowned while crossing the dam.

The three traders went missing after the canoe they were using to cross the crocodile-infested Masinga Dam in Embu capsized on Thursday night.

3 bodies retrieved from dam

Nine others, among them two women, were also rescued. The twelve traders were returning home after buying tomatoes from Machakos for sale when the tragedy struck.

The chief explained that two of the dead traders were from Matungulu village in Thika and a third one was from Kirinyaga.

Chief Kimeu Musyimi, of Riakanau Location confirmed that the bodies had been taken to Embu Referral Hospital mortuary.

3 bodies retrieved from dam

"We have managed to recover all the bodies of the victims and I want to thank the rescue ream for the work well done," he told journalists,

One of the dead traders has been identified as Alex Njogu, 23, who hailed from Ciagini village in the neighboring Kirinyaga County.

The administrator said the traders normally buy tomatoes in Machakos and transport them to Thika and Nairobi for sale.

He advised the traders to be careful when crossing the dam especially at night.