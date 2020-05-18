Three children have died of swine flu disease in Kuresoi South, Nakuru County.

Kiptagwany health centre in charge Veronicah Muthoni said the children were reported to have had a fever, dry cough, running nose and headache.

“The three died at home as it was assumed they were suffering from normal flu that affects minors,” Muthoni said.

A body being carefully disposed by Health workers

Two of the children had heart problems and other health complications that might have contributed to their deaths, according to health officials.

Outbreak

Health reports indicate that outbreak of the disease was reported in February and spilt over to March and April with a total of 270 cases reported.

Doctors from the county department of health were dispatched to the area to conduct tests.

Nakuru County was advised by Public health chief officer Samuel King’ori to open an inpatient ward at Kiptangwany Health Centre to avoid the spread of the disease.

A sample of Swine Flu test

“Referrals for swine flu is discouraged because it might cause more contamination, and infect more people. This is why the 32-bed capacity ward was opened," he stated.