Three people were on Tuesday morning killed on the spot following an accident involving three vehicles near Maanzoni Lodge on the Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

According to Machakos County Government Emergency Services Director David Mwongela, the accident occurred when two trucks collided at an intersection and knocked.

The accident killed two drivers of the trucks and one turn boy.

Officials from the county emergency services officers are currently struggling to save the driver of the Probox car who was still trapped in the wreckage.

Maanzoni Lodge accident

NTSA Accident report

In April 262 motorcyclists died on the road since the year began, according to the latest survey results by the NTSA.

The number is slightly high compared to 2019 whereby 204 motorcyclists lost their lives by the same date.

A total of 1,022 people have lost their lives since the year began compared to 1,058 who died in 2019.