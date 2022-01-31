3 dead as 46 test positive for Covid-19

The positivity rate in the country stands at 2.0%. Total confirmed positive cases are now 321,381 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 3,222,886.

The new cases are distributed as follows; Nairobi 33, Nyeri 3, Siaya 2, Nyandarua 2, Uasin Gishu 1, Bomet 1, Kajiado 1, Kirinyaga 1, Meru and Mombasa 1.

At the same time, 107 patients have recovered from the disease, 93 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program and 14 are from various health facilities.

Total recoveries now stand at 294,722; 242,272 from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program and 52,450 are from various health facilities.

Sadly, three patients have succumbed to the disease, one of them in the last 24 hours, while the other two are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the month of January 2022. The cumulative fatalities are 5,583.

438 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,602 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 11 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and all of them are on ventilatory support.

Another 92 patients are on supplemental oxygen, 90 of them are in the general wards while two patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

VACCINATION