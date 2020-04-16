Three people have been killed after an ambulance that was transporting bags of bhang along the Garissa-Modogashe road crashed.

Witnesses said the ambulance was speeding when it crashed and overturned several times.

The bhang found stashed in the ambulance was estimated at Sh3 million.

The sad incident adds on to a growing tendency where some rogue elements in society have used ambulance for nefarious reasons.

Last week, Health CS revealed and condemned an incident where a group of young men hired an ambulance to transport them to a party after they were caught up by the 7pm curfew.

Ambulances, by the nature of the emergencies they respond to are exempted from security checks which have made them conduits in resolving some of the logistical challenges brought about by the Covid19 pandemic.

Murang'a Governor Mwangi wa Iria on Tuesday revealed that somefresh prooduce transporters were also secretly ferrying people from Nairobi to the rural areas despite a government ban on movement into and out of the Nairobi Metropolitan area.