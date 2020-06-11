The Ministry of Health through Cabinet Secretary (CS) Mutahi Kagwe has confirmed 121 new cases of Coronavirus in the last 24 hours after testing 3291 samples. The total number of those who have tested positive for Covid-19 now stands at 3215.

“Regarding the Covid-19 situation in the country, 121 people have tested positive from 3291 samples tested in the last 24 hours. This brings the number of confirmed positive cases to 3215 from 106, 247, samples tested so far” CS Kagwe.

Out of the 121 positive news case, 115 are Kenyans while 6 are foreigners. The new cases are distributed as follows; Nairobi 49, Busia 37 and Mombasa 20, Kajiado 5, Migori 5, Kiambu and Kilifi 2 cases each, Muranga and Nyeri 1 case each. The youngest person in today’s cases is 4 months old and the oldest is 86.

In a statement, CS Kagwe also announced that three more people have succumbed to the deadly virus, bringing the number of those who have died of Covid-19 to 92.

The number of those who have recovered from Coronavirus now stands at 1, 092 after 44 more patients were discharged today.

“We are happy that another 44 patients who recovered from COVID-19 were discharged from our hospitals, bringing our tally of recoveries to 1, 092. We want to thank all out healthcare workers for their dedication and commitment that has made this possible” CS Kagwe.