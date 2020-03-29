The second day of the country-wide 7pm-5am curfew was characterised by dramatic scenes in Kisumu county as police clashed with the public on Saturday night, followed by a daring raid at around 11 PM.

Police are investigating an incident in which unknown people broke into the Kibos police post armoury and made away with three guns and 155 rounds of ammunition.

K24 reports that the raid took place on Saturday night at around 11 PM when the country was in partial curfew to control the spread of Coronavirus.

The publication quoted Kisumu County police commander stating that a total of 155 rounds of ammunition and three firearms (a G3, a Liai and an MP5 rifles) were stolen.

File image of a police vehicle outside the Kisumu Governor's office.

Reports indicate that the officer who was manning the station, identified as Constable Peter Ochieng Odenyo briefly retreated to his house, leaving the post unattended when the unknown individual carried out the raid.

The gang is believed to have escaped into the neighbouring sugarcane plantations with heavy rains hindering attempts to track them down.

Chaos and running battles

Running battles and a heavy smoke of teargas engulfed Kondele area of Kisumu on day two of the country-wide curfew as police clashed with the public while enforcing the curfew.

A section of the residents pelted police with stones as they attempted to repulse being confined to their homes.

Chaos were also reported in Nyamasaria and Obunga estates where police forcefully dispersed reluctant crowds.

Armed police were seen patrolling estates within the lakeside city to enforce the curfew throughout the night on Saturday.