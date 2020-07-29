Three Kirinyaga Members of the County Assembly allied to Governor Anne Waiguru have been suspended.

The trio has been suspended for six months from the Assembly for causing chaos during Waiguru's impeachment motion.

Speaker Anthony Gathumbi confirmed the suspension which comes barely two months after the Kirinyaga MCAs voted to impeach the governor.

When the motion was being moved, Karumande MCA Antony Munene, who supported Waiguru, tried to disrupt the debate claiming his signature in support of the notice motion was forged.

MCAs allied to Governor Waiguru suspended

Chaos

“That was not the document that I signed,” he protested, even as Speaker Gathumbi ruled him out of order.

However, Majority Leader Kamau Murango accused Munene of being drunk, which the later did not take lightly triggering a bitter exchange of words.

As the chaos unfolded Munene received the support of nominated MCA Lucy Njeri who claimed the speaker had taken sides in the debate.

The speaker ordered the ejection of Munene and Njeri from the House to restore order, then directed the motion to proceed.