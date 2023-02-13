ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

3 men rescued from hungry mchele babes at Kamakis

Lynet Okumu

The three 'mchele babes', Hellen Wambui, 36, Irene Wairimu, 30, and Fidelis Wambui, 34, laced the men's drinks with a stupefying substance and began wooing them before the bar manager quickly spotted them.

File image of a police vehicle at a crime scene
File image of a police vehicle at a crime scene

Three men have been saved from the wrath of 'mchele babes' who were planning to rob them of their money.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a report posted on Twitter by the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Kenya, on February 13, 2023, the three men were enjoying their drinks at a popular Nyama Choma and drinking joint located at Kamakis along the Eastern By-Pass.

Kellen Njoki Karanja - One of the three mchele women arrested
Kellen Njoki Karanja - One of the three mchele women arrested Pulse Live Kenya

The report reveals that the bar manager saved the three men from the pack of 'pishori babes,' as they are commonly referred to.

"Three men who were enjoying their drinks at a popular Nyama Choma and drinking joint located at Kamakis along the Eastern By-Pass will be lucky to celebrate their Valentines day with their main, after being saved from a pack of pishori babes by a bar manager.

"The trio had checked into Green Spot Gardens yesterday afternoon to unwind as they planned for the week ahead," Wrote DCI on Twitter.

According to the DCI, the men had checked into Green Spot Gardens yesterday afternoon to unwind as they plan for the week ahead.

"They imbibed rounds of cold swallows to cool their esophageal glands as a kilo of goat ribs and kienyeji chicken, which they had ordered roasted meters away, in the characteristic setup of drinking spots found along the popular weekend getaway," DCI wrote on Twitter.

Irene Kendi - One of the three mchele women arrested
Irene Kendi - One of the three mchele women arrested Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 22-yr-old arrested in connection with Sh900,000 sacco heist

While taking their drinks, they suddenly spotted three women seated at a table from theirs and decided to invite them for a bite.

Filled with boyish excitement, they continued to enjoy the company of their new-found company without the knowledge that they had innocently invited depredatory babes with intentions to steal everything from them.

After a few hours of drinking, the women took advantage and laced the drinks with a stupefying substance and began wooing the men.

"Luckily, the barman who was at the counter noticed the sudden turn of events as the three men appeared zombified all at once, prompting him to call our officers, who responded immediately.

Fidelis Wangui - One of the three mchele women arrested
Fidelis Wangui - One of the three mchele women arrested Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 4 officers arrested in Sh2 million attempted robbery in Nairobi

The trio had checked into Green Spot Gardens yesterday afternoon to unwind as they planned for the week ahead.

"The women Hellen Wambui, 36, Irene Wairimu, 30, and Fidelis Wambui, 34, were arrested and upon quick search, stupefying tablets were recovered from them. The suspects are currently in custody at Ruiru police station pending appearance in court," DCI reported on twitter.

The three men are not the first people to be tricked by the mchele babes who now roam around various towns in the country looking for their prey.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

3 men rescued from hungry mchele babes at Kamakis

3 men rescued from hungry mchele babes at Kamakis

Linet Toto lands in court over misuse of office

Linet Toto lands in court over misuse of office

IG Koome debuts new police uniform [Photos]

IG Koome debuts new police uniform [Photos]

Sabina Chege slapped with tough demand amid Azimio woes

Sabina Chege slapped with tough demand amid Azimio woes

Babu Owino reacts to national prayers set for Valentine's Day

Babu Owino reacts to national prayers set for Valentine's Day

How KBC became most watched station after Citizen TV in 2022

How KBC became most watched station after Citizen TV in 2022

Ruto invites Kenyans to mark Valentine's Day in this way

Ruto invites Kenyans to mark Valentine's Day in this way

Nandi DG speaks on LGBTQ+ couples in her county

Nandi DG speaks on LGBTQ+ couples in her county

Why Azimio was forced to postpone anti-Ruto rally

Why Azimio was forced to postpone anti-Ruto rally

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Barbara Magoha speaking at Consolata Shrine in Nairobi on February 9, 2023

Barbara Magoha recounts how husband appeared to her in a dream day after his death

Young woman opening the car door. Credit: Fotostorm

Why many Kenyans are experiencing slight shock when touching cars, doors, other objects

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i

Raila rushes to Matiangi's house after reports of police presence [Video]

Collage of Police IG Japheth Koome and former Interior CS Fred Matiang'

Police IG speaks after reports of Matiangi's house raid