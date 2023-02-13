3 men rescued from hungry mchele babes at Kamakis

According to a report posted on Twitter by the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Kenya, on February 13, 2023, the three men were enjoying their drinks at a popular Nyama Choma and drinking joint located at Kamakis along the Eastern By-Pass.

The report reveals that the bar manager saved the three men from the pack of 'pishori babes,' as they are commonly referred to.

"Three men who were enjoying their drinks at a popular Nyama Choma and drinking joint located at Kamakis along the Eastern By-Pass will be lucky to celebrate their Valentines day with their main, after being saved from a pack of pishori babes by a bar manager.

"The trio had checked into Green Spot Gardens yesterday afternoon to unwind as they planned for the week ahead," Wrote DCI on Twitter.

According to the DCI, the men had checked into Green Spot Gardens yesterday afternoon to unwind as they plan for the week ahead.

"They imbibed rounds of cold swallows to cool their esophageal glands as a kilo of goat ribs and kienyeji chicken, which they had ordered roasted meters away, in the characteristic setup of drinking spots found along the popular weekend getaway," DCI wrote on Twitter.

While taking their drinks, they suddenly spotted three women seated at a table from theirs and decided to invite them for a bite.

Filled with boyish excitement, they continued to enjoy the company of their new-found company without the knowledge that they had innocently invited depredatory babes with intentions to steal everything from them.

After a few hours of drinking, the women took advantage and laced the drinks with a stupefying substance and began wooing the men.

"Luckily, the barman who was at the counter noticed the sudden turn of events as the three men appeared zombified all at once, prompting him to call our officers, who responded immediately.

"The women Hellen Wambui, 36, Irene Wairimu, 30, and Fidelis Wambui, 34, were arrested and upon quick search, stupefying tablets were recovered from them. The suspects are currently in custody at Ruiru police station pending appearance in court," DCI reported on twitter.