Three MCAs are among 17 individuals who were arrested on Friday evening for ignoring social distancing rules.

The three belong to the Nyeri County Assembly and were caught at Laquizine Guest House in King’ong’o area that was found operating an illegal drinking den.

All 17 suspects were arrested and will be held in quarantine for the next 14 days.

Nyeri Central Sub-County Police Commander Paul Kuria confirmed the incident stating that the law will be applied universally regardless of someone's position in society.

Others arrested

In Taita Taveta County, Sagalla MCA Godwin Kilele was arrested for not wearing a face mask in public.

11 others were arrested together with the MCA after they were caught playing a game of draughts in Voi Town without the necessary protective precautions.

In Siaya County a DCI corporal was arrested after he was found drunk during curfew hours.

Officer Hussein Abdulahi was found in a pub at Sega market, in Ugenya Siaya County drinking with friends past the stipulated curfew hours.

