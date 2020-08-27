Scores are feared dead after a truck lost control and veered into Dundori town centre where it crashed several people and over ten cars.

Three people died on the spot while ten others were left with injuries and are currently being rushed to Nakuru Referral Hospital.

The busy market town on the border of Nakuru and Nyandarua counties is set at the bottom of the Dundori hills and is surrounded by steep roads.

A source at the scene told Pulselive.co.ke that the truck involved in today's accident was travelling down the town, carrying a huge load of wood, when its brakes failed and veered into the centre at full speed.

The driver is reported to have attempted to immobilize the truck by knocking on a lorry belonging to the Nyandarua County Government but the truck's velocity overwhelmed it.

The combined force of the truck and the government lorry wiped out nearly town cars that were parked in the town, trampled on market dwellers, and destroyed several electric poles.