Three senators have dropped out as candidates for election to the office of the Deputy Speaker of the Senate.

The three - Charles Kabiru (Kirinyaga), Stewart Madzayo (Kilifi) and Isaac Mwaura (nominated) - dropped their candidature in support of Jubilee Senator Margaret Kamar (Uasin Gishu).

Senator Kamar is set to battle it out against ODM's nominated senator Judith Pareno in elections that were scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Uasin Gishu Senator Margaret Kamar and ODM nominated Senator Judith Pareno

The deputy speaker's post fell vacant after the Jubilee party expressed lost confidence in Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki.

Parliamentary Group meeting

President Uhuru Kenyatta also hosted a National Assembly parliamentary group meeting at State House Nairobi on Tuesday.

According to an invite sent to MPs by Majority Leader Aden Duale, the meeting was to begin in the morning.

"Mheshimiwa, I wish to invite you for a Jubilee Coalition, National Assembly Parliamentary Group Meeting, at State House Nairobi tomorrow, Tuesday 2nd June 2020 at 9am. Please be punctual. Uhuru Kenyatta Party Leader His Excellency," the invite read.

Changes in the ruling party's National Assembly leadership are expected following the meeting.