The Ministry of Health has announced 309 new cases of novel coronavirus in the country, bringing the total number of positive cases to 7,886.

The new cases are from 4,228 samples tested in the last 24 hours from 37 counties.

"Of the 4,228 samples tested, 309 were positive. the total load case in country is now 7,886 and the total number of samples we have tested so far is 189,263," said Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Rashid Aman.

7 out of the 309 new positive cases are foreigners while 302 are Kenyans. 207 are males while 92 are females.

The cases are distributed as follows in counties; Nairobi 193, Kajiado 22, Kiambu 20, Mombasa 18, Makueni 17, Busia 11, Machakos 9, Nakuru 8, Nandi and Turkana 3 cases each, Narok 2, Nyandarua, Kakamega and Kilifi one case each.

The Nairobi cases are distributed in Sub-Counties as follows; Lang'ata 56, Kibra 18, Westlands 15, Dagoretti North and Kasarani 13, Ruaka 12, Embakasi East and Embakasi West 11 cases each, Makadara and Starehe 10 cases each, Embakasi South and Kamukunji 6 cases each, Roysambu 5, Embakasi Central 4, Dagoretti South, Embakasi North and Mathare one case each.

51 patients have been discharged bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,287.

1 peeson succumbed to the deadly disease, with total deaths hitting the 160 in country