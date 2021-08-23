31 dead as 619 test positive for Covid-19

The positivity rate is now at 13.3%. Total confirmed positive cases now stand at 229,628 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,316,674.

The new cases are distributed as follows; Nairobi 247, Kiambu 166, Nakuru 30, Kilifi 29, Uasin Gishu 29, Kitui 23, Wajir 11, Machakos 10, Murang’a 8, Embu 8, Taita Taveta 7, Garissa 7, Nyeri 6, Nandi 5, Mombasa 4, Bomet 3, Bungoma 3, Elgeyo Marakwet 3, Kajiado 3, Kakamega 3, West Pokot 2, Laikipia 2, Makueni 2, Meru 1, Siaya 1, Trans Nzoia 1, Kericho 1, Homa Bay 1, Turkana 1, Baringo 1 and Busia 1.

At the same time, 1,437 patients have recovered from covid-19; 1,318 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program and 119 are from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 213,473; 172,252 are from the Home-Based Care & Isolation program, and 41,221 are from various health facilities.

Sadly, 31 patients have succumbed to the disease, all being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in July and August 2021. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 4,528.

VACCINATION: