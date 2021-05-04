345 new Covid-19 cases in Kenya, positivity rate now at 5.2%

The new cases were discovered out of a sample size of 6,686 tested, raising the number of confirmed positive cases in the country to 160,904.

A total of 1,230 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country, and 6,654 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

One hundred and fifty-four patients are in the ICU, 26 of whom are on ventilatory support and 101 on supplemental oxygen. Twenty-seven patients are on observation.

Another 117 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 109 of them in general wards and 8 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

Deaths and Recoveries

Twenty-four deaths were also reported on Monday with one having occurred in the last 24hrs and 15 on diverse dates within the last one month and 8 are late death reports from facility record audits. This now pushes cumulative fatalities to 2,805.