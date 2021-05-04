The Ministry of Health has announced 345 new Covid-19 cases detected over the last 24 hours.
345 new Covid-19 cases in Kenya, positivity rate now at 5.2%
24 deaths reported
The new cases were discovered out of a sample size of 6,686 tested, raising the number of confirmed positive cases in the country to 160,904.
A total of 1,230 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country, and 6,654 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.
One hundred and fifty-four patients are in the ICU, 26 of whom are on ventilatory support and 101 on supplemental oxygen. Twenty-seven patients are on observation.
Another 117 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 109 of them in general wards and 8 in High Dependency Units (HDU).
Deaths and Recoveries
Twenty-four deaths were also reported on Monday with one having occurred in the last 24hrs and 15 on diverse dates within the last one month and 8 are late death reports from facility record audits. This now pushes cumulative fatalities to 2,805.
A hundred and forty patients recovered from the disease, 82 from Home Based and Isolation Care while 58 were from various health facilities across the country. Total recoveries now stand at 109,217 of which 79,525 are from Home Based Care & Isolation while 29,692 are from various health facilities.
