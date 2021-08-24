36 dead as 1,166 test positive for Covid-19

The total number of confirmed cases in the country now stands at 230,794 from a total of 2,326,598 cumulative tests conducted since March.

The new cases are distributed as follows; Nairobi 347, Kiambu 208, Kajiado 66, Nakuru 55, Migori 39, Murang’a 37, Machakos 32, Kitui 32, Nandi 31, Garissa 30, Mombasa 30, Busia 25, Nyandarua 24, Makueni 22, Nyeri 21, Baringo 17, Trans Nzoia 16, Uasin Gishu 15, Embu 15, Kisii 14, Kakamega 12, Kericho 11, Narok 10, Meru 9, Laikipia 6, Kisumu 5, Siaya 5, Bungoma 5, Kilifi 4, Bomet 3, Mandera 3, Marsabit 3, Samburu 3, Turkana 2, Lamu 2, Homa Bay 2, Kirinyaga 1, Tana River 1, Wajir 1, West Pokot 1 and Elgeyo Marakwet 1.

Of the new cases, 1,144 are Kenyans while 22 are foreigners with 616 are females while 550 males. The youngest is a two-month-old infant while the oldest is 108 years.

1,901 patients have recovered from the disease with 202 from various health facilities countrywide while 1,699 are from Home-Based Isolation and Care.

Total recoveries now stand at 215,374 out of which 173,951 are from the Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 41,423 are from various health facilities.

Sadly, 36 patients have succumbed to the disease, one of them in the last 24 hours while 35 are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the months of April, May June, July and August 2021.

The cumulative fatalities now stand at 4,564.

Vaccination

As of August 23rd, 2021, 2,501,198 vaccines have so far been administered across the country.