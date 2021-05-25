The Ministry of Health has reported 382 new Covid-19 cases in Kenya.
382 new Covid-19 cases as Kenya's positivity rate rises to 10.3%
Total number Covid-19 cases rises to 168,925
The new cases were recorded after 3,719 samples were tested over the last 24 hours.
Total confirmed positive cases are now 168,925 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,787,093.
New cases by county were:- Kisumu (110), Kericho (37), Siaya (33), Nairobi (31), Busia (28), Mombasa (20), Kitui (19), Nakuru (19), Uasin Gishu (14), Homa Bay (14), Nyamira (10), Garissa (10), Makueni (7), Vihiga (5), Bomet (3), Machakos (3), Kakamega (3), Kiambu, Murang’a, Nyandarua and Meru all with 2 cases each, Elgeyo Marakwet, Embu, Kajiado, Kilifi, Laikipia, Migori, Nandi and Turkana with one case each.
Deaths and Recoveries
A total of 1,134 patients were discharged on Tuesday; 875 from the Home Based and Isolation Care, while 259 are from various health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 115,813.
There were 14 deaths reported bringing total number of fatalities to 1,134.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke