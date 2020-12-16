Kenya has reported 394 new Covid-19 cases bringing the total case load to 92,853.

The new cases were detected after testing 5,754 samples over the last 24 hours.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe reported that 810 patients are currently admitted in various hospitals across the country while another 6,172 patients are on the home-based care programme.

Forty-six patients were reported to be admitted in the ICU, 23 of whom are on ventilatory support.

Also, 47 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen, out of which 36 are in general wards and 11 in the HDU.

Deaths and Recoveries

A total of 424 more patients have recovered from the disease bringing the total number of recoveries to 74,403.

Ten patients, however, succumbed to the disease bring the total fatalities to 1,614.