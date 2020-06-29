4 suspects have been arrested in connection with the recent robbery incident that was captured by CCTV on Thursday 25TH June, along Lenana Road in Kilimani.

According to DCI, the suspects captured on CCTV Timothy Jahan Muzami alias Timo, Humphrey Minyata alias Daddy were arrested alongside two others (Mary Wambui and Ali Musa alias Ally) who are believed to be their accomplices.

The four were arrested from their various hideouts in Kawagware, Gatina and Pangani areas in Nairobi, and will be arraigned in Court.

“Four suspects connected with a robbery incident captured on Camera along Lenana Road on 25th June, 2020 have this morning been arrested by DCI Detectives based at Kilimani and several items recovered. The four were tracked down to their hideouts in Kawangware, Gatina and Pangani. They are; 27 year old Timothy Jahan Muzami alias 'Timo' captured on camera hitting the victim with a firearm on the forehead, Humphrey Minyata alias "Daddy" aged 23 years captured on camera pointing the victim with a sharp knife, Mary Wambui aged 23 years old believed to be an accomplice who was harbouring the gang in her house at Pangani and Ali Musa alias 'Ally' aged 26 years old who was arrested during the operation and believed to be an associate of the gang. All the four suspects are in lawful custody awaiting arraignment,” tweeted DCI.

DCI Headquarters along Kiambu road

The arrest of the four comes barely four days after two of them were caught on camera robbing a man at 6.48 AM.

The video in question shows, two men robbing a man who was walking on foot, with one of the robbers hitting the victim with a Pistol on the head, while the other one had a knife. The two thugs managed to steal the man's backpack and mobile phone.

Netizens raised alarm over the video, with many calling for immediate investigations into the incident.

Read Also: DCI issues statement over viral video of Man being robbed at gun point in Kilimani

Video