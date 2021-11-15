4 dead in grisly accident along Narok-Mai Mahiu highway [Photos]

The four are said to have died on the spot following a collision between a saloon car and a 14-seater matatu.

According to preliminary investigations, the accident happened as one of the drivers attempted to avoid hitting a pedestrian.

Narok East Police Commander Jared Marandu explained that the driver of the Toyota Wish noticed the inebriated pedestrian and swerved to avoid hitting them, only to land in the path of the Galaxy Sacco nissan.

The saloon car was destined for Kisii town while the matatu was ferrying passengers from Narok to Nairobi.

Police also confirmed that a total of 12 people were rushed to the Narok Referral Hospital and the Nairegie Enkare Hospitals to receive treatment for serious injuries.

Pulse Live Kenya