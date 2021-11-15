RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

4 dead in grisly accident along Narok-Mai Mahiu highway [Photos]

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

Accident involved a matatu and a Toyota Wish

4 dead, several seriously injured after Toyota Wish crashed head-on into Galaxy Sacco matatu
4 dead, several seriously injured after Toyota Wish crashed head-on into Galaxy Sacco matatu

Four people have been confirmed dead following an accident at Suswa area along the Narok-Mai Mahiu highway.

Recommended articles

The four are said to have died on the spot following a collision between a saloon car and a 14-seater matatu.

According to preliminary investigations, the accident happened as one of the drivers attempted to avoid hitting a pedestrian.

Narok East Police Commander Jared Marandu explained that the driver of the Toyota Wish noticed the inebriated pedestrian and swerved to avoid hitting them, only to land in the path of the Galaxy Sacco nissan.

The saloon car was destined for Kisii town while the matatu was ferrying passengers from Narok to Nairobi.

Police also confirmed that a total of 12 people were rushed to the Narok Referral Hospital and the Nairegie Enkare Hospitals to receive treatment for serious injuries.

4 dead, several seriously injured after Toyota Wish crashed head-on into Galaxy Sacco matatu
4 dead, several seriously injured after Toyota Wish crashed head-on into Galaxy Sacco matatu Pulse Live Kenya
4 dead, several seriously injured after Toyota Wish crashed head-on into Galaxy Sacco matatu
4 dead, several seriously injured after Toyota Wish crashed head-on into Galaxy Sacco matatu Pulse Live Kenya

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

4 dead in grisly accident along Narok-Mai Mahiu highway [Photos]

4 dead in grisly accident along Narok-Mai Mahiu highway [Photos]

UK Defence Secretary concerned by British soldiers in Kenya visiting brothels

UK Defence Secretary concerned by British soldiers in Kenya visiting brothels

Tim Wanyonyi officially launches Nairobi gubernatorial bid

Tim Wanyonyi officially launches Nairobi gubernatorial bid

Police officer rejects Sh180k bribe from terror suspect

Police officer rejects Sh180k bribe from terror suspect

Meet Prof. Okowa, Africa's first woman to join International Law Commission

Meet Prof. Okowa, Africa's first woman to join International Law Commission

Atwoli lauds CS Amina's decision to disband FKF

Atwoli lauds CS Amina's decision to disband FKF

DCJ Mwilu's job is safe, High Court rules

DCJ Mwilu's job is safe, High Court rules

KDF recruitment moved from Nyayo to City Stadium

KDF recruitment moved from Nyayo to City Stadium

UK confirms - recruitment of Kenyan nurses still ongoing

UK confirms - recruitment of Kenyan nurses still ongoing

Trending

KRA gets gadgets to monitor Kenyans on social media and on the road

KRA gets gadgets to monitor Kenyans on social media and on the road

CBK suspends blacklisting of Kenyans with loans less than Sh5 million

Governor of the Central Bank of Kenya, Patrick Njoroge, speaks September 26, 2018 during a press conference in Nairobi. (Photo by SIMON MAINA / AFP) (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)

Alert: Expect uniformed NYS officers to knock on your door

National Youth Service (NYS) Commissioner Matilda Sakwa during a function at the NYS Paramilitary Academy

3 suspicious ships flee after George Kinoti landed in Mombasa unannounced

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti