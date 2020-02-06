Four people have been reported dead after Migori gold mines collapsed.

Reports indicate that the incident happened on Wednesday evening leaving 15 others nursing injuries, with 6 of them in critical condition.

Rescue operations are ongoing at the Osiri mines, with fear that more people might be still trapped in the fragments.

According to David Oulo, who is the area chief, the miners were buried alive, with three bodies being crushed badly. Others died due to suffocating.

This is not the first time gold miners in the area are being exposed to danger. In 2018 three gold miners were rescued after being trapped in a collapsed pit.

In May 2018, six gold miners were buried alive at Copper hill gold mine in Nyatike Sub-County after their pit caved in.