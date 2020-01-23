Four People have been confirmed dead and several others injured in late night accident, involving a 14-seater Matatu and a track at Turbo along Eldoret-Webuye road.

Reports indicate that the driver of the said track lost controlled ramming into the 14-seater Matatu belonging to the North- Rift Sacco.

4 dead several others injured in late night accident at Turbo along Eldoret-Webuye road

The track was headed to Eldoret from Webuye while the Matatu was heading the opposite direction.

Those who perished in the crash include three passengers who were traveling in the matatu who died instantly and the Matatu driver who succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment.