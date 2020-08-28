Deputy President William Ruto on Thursday night gave one of his most candid interviews that was initially supposed to discuss ten years of the constitution but mainly focused on his current status in government.

Pulselive.co.ke compiled some of the mind-blowing moments in the hour-long interview that was conducted by veteran journalist Joe Ageyo

On relationship with Uhuru

Unlike past interviews where the DP has been held back on his relationship with Kenyatta, he did not shy away from confirming that things were no longer as they were in the first term.

He added that it was indeed President Kenyatta who had made the decision to reduce his role in government and that he had agreed to that arrangement.

"In our second term, the president chose to do things a different way, for me to take a back seat. It was Uhuruto in the 1st term but some people thought it should be just Uhuru in the second term so that we project Uhuru as the leader of government."

"You have not heard me complain… The situation between the President and myself is agreed upon," the DP said.

On Jubilee

The DP admitted his diminished power in the Jubilee Party and gave the strongest indication that he was considering leaving the party.

"I worked so hard to build Jubilee into a national party but admittedly, the party has been hijacked by busy bodies and con men and brokers like Murathe and company."

Asked what would his solution if he was unable to defeat the so called brokers, the DP hinted at forming his own party.

"When the President disagreed with Kanu, he formed TNA and when I was done with ODM, I formed URP. In politics, there are always options and I will employ them at the right time."

On the handshake

The DP did not hide his disdain for the handshake which he blamed for the current inefficiencies in government.

While he had initially indicated that he had no complains about Kenyatta's decision to work closely ODM Leader Raila Odinga, he made it clear that he thought UhuRuto had been a better team.

"During the first term, the President and I worked closely and we delivered. In the second term, the President chose to work with other people and the difference is clear."

He spoke about President Uhuru Kenyatta's big four agenda in the past tense, saying the handshake had shifted focus on development, describing the Jubilee legacy as that which was achieved before 2017.

"We have a solid legacy as Jubilee administration around infrastructure, electricity, education. We were supposed to build on what we did in our first term. We had the housing, food security, universal healthcare, and manufacturing plan that was supposed to change lives."

"The Handshake introduced a different dynamic to management of issues and a lot of politic. Politics has a way of creating negative energy that creates diversionary issues around what we were focused on achieving," Ruto said.

On the disputed 2007 elections

The Deputy President was asked on Kenya's history of bungled elections which he was keen to disapprove as a scapegoat by those who lose elections.

The interviewer asked him on his tough stance in disowning the 2007 elections where he supported ODM's candidate Raila Odinga.

In a jaw-dropping moment, Ruto blamed the ECK Chairman Samuel Kivuitu for his remarks and claimed he stopped disputing the results after they were officially announced.

"It was Kivuitu himself who was running the election and he was saying he had no clue where the returning officers were, what the numbers are... what do you do if he arbiter doesn't know the outcome.

"Once the elections were announced, that was it. When elections are rigged, they go to court and they overturn them. The best way to determine is to subject it to a process... From where I sit, it's not easy to rig an election and get away with it," he said.

Ruto, however, was one of the mobilizers of mass action that took place in January 2007 to protest what he termed as a rigged election.

He went on to sit on the Kofi Annan-led negotiations where he was considered a hardliner on the side of ODM which insisted President Mwai Kibaki had not been duly elected President.