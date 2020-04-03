Four police officers in Nakuru have been suspended pending investigations into their alleged misconduct during the night curfew which started last week on Friday.

Rift Valley regional police commander Marcus Ocholla said the decision was made because the police officers had assaulted civilians despite being given clear orders by their bosses in the National Police Service (NPS).

Two senior officers, an OCPD and an OCS are among those who have been caught up in the clean up that came up shortly after President Uhuru Kenyatta apologized and condemned the action of the rogue police officers who beat up Kenyans during the curfew.

"Four officers have been interdicted and they are all from Nakuru. We are not in the business of beating up people but rather to protect them. Action has been taken against Likia OCS and Mauche OCPD,” Ocholla said of the decision.

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya said the national government would not tolerate police excesses during the Covid19 crisis.

“We don't send people to go and whip Kenyans but we expect them to maintain law and order. We won’t allow indiscipline in the service,” Natembeya stated.