Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has launched his 2022 presidential bid, setting the bar high for anyone who wishes to challenge him with his pledges.

Mutua who has consistently been ranked as one of the best performing governors hopes to replicate his provened track record of development to the whole country.

The governor delivered a passionate speech in which he divulged that he would contest on a Maendeleo Chap Chap (MCC) ticket, outlining his vision for the country.

Top on his agenda is job creation, coming at a time when the Covid-19 pandemic has rendered many jobless, further compounding the unemployment situation.

Mutua promised to deliver 5 million jobs by 2025.

“This morning, millions of educated and hardworking youth woke up unemployed and broke and this evening they will go to bed still jobless and broke… As the President of Kenya, I will create 5 million jobs in the first three years,” said Mutua.

Mutua who cited his record as government spokesman also pledged to improve the country’s infrastructure to spur development by building roads and highways in every constituency and maintaining new ones.

“It is time for Kenya to usher in a new dispensation — a new era — a new period of better leadership and life. We need a new way thinking, of doing things and a new type of leaders,” said Mutua.

He also promised to tame vices that continue to pull the country down, most notably, corruption and ethnicity.

“Truth be told, Kenyans are tired of a system that has over the years let them down. Today, the truth is, Kenyans are fed up. I am fed up and I know you are also fed up.

“Tumechoka na tamaa – Tumechoka na political arrogance, tumechoka kupangiwa kwa mistari ya ukabila huku wachache wakiiba. Tumechoka kuwa bila pesa na tumaini. Tumechoka na tunataka mabadiliko,” Mutua added.

Below is Mutua's speech, courtesy of KTN.